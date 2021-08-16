Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $176,589.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00159030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.18 or 1.00048838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00910640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

