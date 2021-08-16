Redd Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,407.68 or 1.00095380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00034461 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00081626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012912 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.