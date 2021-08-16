Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for goeasy (GSY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for goeasy (TSE: GSY):

8/9/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$207.00.

8/6/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$167.00 to C$196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – goeasy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$168.00 to C$182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE GSY opened at C$181.49 on Monday. goeasy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$58.16 and a 12 month high of C$186.96. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$162.43.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. Analysts forecast that goeasy Ltd. will post 12.0200003 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 6,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$152.07, for a total value of C$984,952.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,050,855.15. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total transaction of C$1,905,027.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Insiders have sold 34,272 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,137 over the last 90 days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

