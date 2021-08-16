Raymond James Weighs in on Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Auto Prop Reit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

