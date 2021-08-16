Raymond James Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$262.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$262.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYD stock opened at C$243.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.40. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.