Raymond James Cuts Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target to $10.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.11 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $969.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

