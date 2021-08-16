Raymond James Boosts Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target to $187.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $187.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $174.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

