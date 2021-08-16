Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Cap Hits $3.96 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $65,576.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,346.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.11 or 0.06943564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.27 or 0.01480733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00393652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00153784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00595450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.31 or 0.00369618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00327570 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars.

