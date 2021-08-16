Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $39,434,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,577 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,691 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.