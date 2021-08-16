Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QUOT. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at $39,004,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $421,884. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

