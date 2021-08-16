QChi (QCH) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One QChi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. QChi has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $964.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00016429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.63 or 0.00904786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00099773 BTC.

About QChi

QCH is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

