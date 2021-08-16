Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.72.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

