Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.81

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.81 and last traded at $75.93, with a volume of 8286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.43.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

