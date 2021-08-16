ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,601 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury comprises approximately 2.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 20.30% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $17,345,000.

Shares of TBX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.11. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,768. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35.

