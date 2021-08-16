Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $116.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

