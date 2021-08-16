Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 469.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 548,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 452,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Air Lease by 22.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.83. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.