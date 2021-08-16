Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 163,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

VIPS opened at $16.26 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

