Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

