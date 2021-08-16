Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Cincinnati Bell worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after buying an additional 422,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 118,437 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,018,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 215,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBB opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $787.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

