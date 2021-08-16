Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,191 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,679,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

KREF stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.