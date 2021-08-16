Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,720 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 493.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 74,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,015,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 40.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after buying an additional 129,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $67.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

