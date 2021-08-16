Primecoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $722,692.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $722,692.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,370,548 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.