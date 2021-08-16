PRIA Price Tops $4.01 on Major Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, PRIA has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. PRIA has a market cap of $278,079.36 and approximately $536.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $4.01 or 0.00008648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00939955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047761 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars.

