Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $11.70 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

