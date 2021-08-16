PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:PPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.30. 71,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
