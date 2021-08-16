PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.30. 71,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

