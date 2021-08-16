PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Short Interest Update

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 201.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPJE stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 136,833,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,822,523. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get PPJ Healthcare Enterprises alerts:

About PPJ Healthcare Enterprises

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.