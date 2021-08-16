Polymath Market Capitalization Hits $193.87 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $193.87 million and approximately $32.85 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00391879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 621,061,481 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

