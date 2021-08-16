Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $118.71 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $118.71 million and $25.58 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00016426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.98 or 0.00907215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046649 BTC.

About Polkastarter

POLS is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

