PolkaFoundry Price Hits $0.62 (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00062212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.17 or 0.00925919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00109570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00047229 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,872,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

