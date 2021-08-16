Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

