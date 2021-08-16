Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PLRX opened at $19.82 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $712.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after buying an additional 168,971 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,410,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 137,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

