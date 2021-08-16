Pivot Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

