Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Shares Gap Down to $24.50

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $23.70. Ping Identity shares last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 16,988 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

