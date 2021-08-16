Phantasma 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $543,500.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $543,500.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,218.06 or 1.00021891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00035220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00080263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

