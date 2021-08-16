Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Petro Matad (LON:MATD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON MATD traded up GBX 0.04 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3.19 ($0.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,243,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. Petro Matad has a 52 week low of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9.34 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.