Petix & Botte Co Has $2.14 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874,165 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $77.36 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75.

