PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.37. PetIQ reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 10,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,175. The company has a market capitalization of $770.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,182,900.00. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $180,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,580 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

