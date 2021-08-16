PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in PayPal by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $275.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,289. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

