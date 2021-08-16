Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.52 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

