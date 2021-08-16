Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.05.

OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $$29.01 during trading on Monday. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.27.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

