Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in News by 171.1% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in News by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.60. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

