Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $684,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.