Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $609,000 Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $23,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.