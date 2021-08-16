Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 54.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 132,496 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 220.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

