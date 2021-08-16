Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 405,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Perrigo by 5,033.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

