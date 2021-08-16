Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.25. Opera shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

