Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opera during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,426. Opera has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 109.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

