Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Down 73.8% in July

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the July 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,474,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLG traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 9,047,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,972,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Oncologix Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Oncologix Tech alerts:

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncologix Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncologix Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.