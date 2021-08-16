Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $16.80 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.01 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

