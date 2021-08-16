Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BKOR remained flat at $$17.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

